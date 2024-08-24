Daycare shut down after GA 1-year-old chokes on watermelon, dies

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two months after a toddler choked to death, a coastal Georgia daycare has been shut down.

Jamal Bryant Jr., 16 months, was not properly supervised while eating a large piece of watermelon as a snack at The Kids Nest Learning Center in Brunswick, according to a filing from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. He choked on the watermelon and died at a nearby hospital.

The state ordered the daycare to be closed, but the owner filed an appeal. The owner, Charles Grant, has since taken back his appeal, leading to the closure of the business.

According to surveillance video, three employees were seen talking to one another instead of focusing on the children. The Department of Early Care and Learning also says the video does not show the employees providing proper aid. Instead of performing CPR, as is the standard, they patted the child on the back repeatedly.

Channel 2 Action News’ sister station Action News Jax went through inspection reports and found several complaints against The Kids Nest Learning Center dating back to 2022. They range from allegations of abuse to improper child supervision and more.

Not long after the child’s death, Grant told Action News Jax that of the five people in the room with the child, only three were CPR-certified.

“One young lady was brand new. Per the state, we have so many days to become certified. Same thing with the second lady, she was new,” he explained.

