Gwinnett police investigating officer-involved shooting in downtown Sugar Hill

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Sugar Hill on Friday evening.

Officers said that the shooting happened near the intersection of West Broad Street and Whitehead Road.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson is headed to the scene, working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News.

This location is near several businesses, including bars and restaurants.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in this shooting.

