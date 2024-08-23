Gwinnett police investigating officer-involved shooting in downtown Sugar Hill

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Sugar Hill on Friday evening.
Officers said that the shooting happened near the intersection of West Broad Street and Whitehead Road.
Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson is headed to the scene, working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News.
This location is near several businesses, including bars and restaurants.
It is unclear whether anyone was injured in this shooting.
