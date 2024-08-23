Man arrested years after 9-year-old GA boy sleeping in his own bed killed in drive-by shooting

ALBANY, Ga. — It’s been three years since a 9-year-old boy was murdered while sleeping in his bed, and now a man is in custody.

Nigel Brown was asleep inside his Albany home when someone opened fire while driving by around 11 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2021. He was shot in the head.

“The family of Nigel Brown is dealing with grief and suffering because some coward on the streets of Albany, Georgia took his life,” Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said after the shooting. “This was a senseless killing.”

On Wednesday, Albany police arrested 35-year-old Gernardric Deangelo Pittman and charged him with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

It’s unclear if the shooting was random or if the home was targeted.

Police say they expect to make more arrests.

