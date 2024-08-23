Florida deputy charged with manslaughter in death of DeKalb airman

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed U.S. Air Force Airman Roger Fortson earlier this year has been charged with manslaughter, the Florida State Attorney’s Office confirmed to WEAR-TV.

Eddie Duran was fired in late May after an internal investigation found the deputy’s “use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable and therefore violated agency policy.”

Fortson, 23 from DeKalb County, was shot several times and killed moments after opening the door to the now-former Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy, body camera video of the incident showed.

According to the sheriff’s office, Duran “confirmed Mr. Fortson did not physically resist him in any way, and the investigation concluded that Mr. Forston did not point the gun in the former deputy’s direction.”

The sheriff’s office was called to the apartment complex to reports of noise and fighting coming from Fortson’s apartment.

His family says they had the wrong apartment because he was alone and on FaceTime with his girlfriend when he heard the deputy banging on the door.

Fortson went and retrieved his gun before answering the door, but never raised it toward the deputy.

“This tragic incident should have never occurred,” Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said. “The objective facts do not support the use of deadly force as an appropriate response to Mr. Fortson’s actions. Mr. Fortson did not commit any crime. By all accounts, he was an exceptional airman and individual.”

It’s unclear if Duran has been taken into custody.

