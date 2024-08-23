Parents push for accountability after multiple fights break out after football game in DeKalb

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A fight involving students was captured on camera, right after a high school football game in DeKalb County.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to a mom who was furious because several students jumped her daughter.

While Brookhaven Police investigate several off-campus fights after a high school football game last week, the DeKalb County School District is reminding parents of some important protocols.

At least three students were jumped last Friday when they left school grounds and were hanging out in store parking lots nearby.

