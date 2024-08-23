In-flight emergency forces plane to divert to Georgia airport

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A flight bound for Atlanta ended up being diverted to Habersham County Airport after an in-flight emergency.

Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday emergency responders were contacted after Atlanta Center officials said a plane was declaring an emergency.

According to Habersham County Emergency Services Battalion Chief Dwight McNally, several agencies responded to the call about smoke in the cockpit of the airplane.

“Fortunately, the gentlemen in the plane were able to land safely,” McNally said. “The plane was not on fire and they just had a minor mechanical issue.”

The single-engine plane landed and taxied onto the ramp.

“...We were not sure the size of the plane and what we were getting into, so we had all of our resources en route, but we were very fortunate that it was just a minor mechanical failure, and everyone was OK,” McNally said.

Airport operations were not impacted by the incident. The pilot was not identified.

