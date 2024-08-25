Family finalizing funeral arrangements for fallen Carroll County investigator

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral arrangements for Carroll County Inv. Taylor Bristow are expected to be finalized this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said his family was working to finalize the place Sunday afternoon.

Bristow was an investigator, serving a search warrant Tuesday morning in Carrolton. Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents believe a man named Christopher Bly shot and killed himself, and the sheriff’s office believes the bullet hit Bristow.

Bly died at the home.

Paramedics flew Bristow to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. He died Friday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was a 30-year-old newlywed with two children.

RELATED STORIES:

Saturday morning, officers from across Metro-Atlanta escorted his body to a funeral home in Breman.

That same day, the founder of an organization called West Georgia First Responders, Shane Davis, announced more than $20,000 in donations came in to help the Bristow family make ends meet without him.

“Maybe set it up where we can pay a couple of years of mortgage for them,” said Davis.

Davis expects to connect with the family after the funeral and figure out what they need immediately. Davis hopes to keep it running until after the holidays.

If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Bristow is the second deputy killed this week in Georgia.

Dep. Brandon Cunningham died on the job in Paulding County. Channel 2 Action News was at his funeral Friday.

Like Bristow, he was 30 years old with two children. He was still planning his wedding.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Bronze statue of late civil rights icon, Congressman John Lewis unveiled in DeKalb County

©2024 Cox Media Group