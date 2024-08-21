Carroll County deputy in critical condition after being shot while serving search warrant

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County Sheriff investigator is in the hospital after being shot while serving a search warrant.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was live outside of Grady Memorial Hospital in Downtown Atlanta on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on Tuesday where Investigator Taylor Bristow is in critical condition.

Channel 2 Action News is learning more about Bristow and what led up to the shooting.

Officials with Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say the warrant being served was for sexual exploitation of children.

Carroll County says they were assisting the GBI when Bristow was shot in the face.

“I don’t believe this was an ambush situation. I think this was a situation where things went south,” said Ashley Hulsey with CCSO.

This marks the seventh Georgia officer shot in the line of duty this year.

The last one was this past Saturday when Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

That was the fifth death of a Georgia law enforcement officer in 2024.

This time, the victim was a recently married, six-year Carrol County Sheriff veteran who now is receiving life-saving care at Grady Hospital.

Cops and a community gathered together, praying for the latest officer shot while doing his job.

The GBI is still investigating how he was shot.

Carroll County says they are trying to clarify if Bristow was hit while the suspect was shooting himself.

Channel 2 Action News did talk to the suspect’s neighbor and family off-camera.

They said he was a good man and they want more details to come out.

