Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago, month after RNC in Milwaukee ends

CHICAGO, Ill. — Happening today, the Democratic National Convention is kicking off in Chicago, coming after the party’s huge presidential nominee shakeup and weeks after the Republican National Convention ended in Milwaukee, Wisc.

In the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to end his campaign for reelection, Vice President Kamala Harris is working to continue building up momentum as the party’s new presidential nominee.

She’s facing off against former President Donald Trump for the November election, and both candidates’ own running mates are working to support their tickets and get voters on their sides.

Trump’s vice presidential pick, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance is matching up against Harris’ own pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The two candidates will face off in an Oct. 1.

In Chicago, there’s excitement in the air as Harris and Walz come in on full display in the walk-up to the United Center, where the contention will be held.

At the convention, Biden is expected to speak, having already given his VP a full-throated endorsement after leaving the race last month, saying he would be passing the torch to the next generation of leaders.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot and Channel 2 Washington Correspondent Kirstin Garris are at the convention to bring you the latest developments as the DNC gets underway.

