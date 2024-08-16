GA delegates share their excitement as they head to Chicago for Democratic National Convention

ATLANTA — Georgia delegates are gearing up for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The convention marks a significant moment as it will be the first in-person convention for several delegates.

Parker Short, a 22-year-old Georgia delegate, expressed his excitement to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot about attending his first DNC.

“This will be my first time being able to go to a Democratic National Convention. I’m so excited. This is my first time going to Chicago,” Short said.

Known for his high energy, particularly from a viral video at Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta, Short is enthusiastic about supporting Harris at the convention.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of energy. I think everybody’s going to be real excited, and the fact we’ve got a historic nominee,” Short said.

State Rep. Jasmine Clark is also attending the convention for the first time. Clark is especially thrilled about the historic nomination of Kamala Harris.

“Very excited. This will be my first time going to a Democratic National Convention,” Clark said. “I cannot deny that as a Black woman with a daughter that this moment in history is something that I will absolutely positively never forget.”

On the other side, Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon shared he hopes that voters will scrutinize the Democrats’ agenda.

“So it’s really important for Georgia voters to understand how radical Vice President Harris is,” McKoon said.

He urged voters to consider the Democrats’ focus on key issues.

“I want them to pay attention to how much time is spent talking about the economy. How much time is spent talking about the crisis at the southern border,” he said.

The Democratic National Convention begins on Monday.

