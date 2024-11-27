Delta employee charged after stabbing co-worker in neck, arm at hotel

NEW ORLEANS, La. — A Delta Air Lines employee has been charged after a coworker was stabbed at a hotel.

New Orleans police arrested 36-year-old Joshua Smith on Monday. Smith faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and simple battery.

“Delta has zero tolerance for violence against or among our people and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement officials,” the Atlanta-based airline said in a statement.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the preliminary police report on Wednesday.

The victim told New Orleans police that she and her coworkers had returned to their hotel when Smith “began acting strangely.”

She said she tried to take Smith to his room when they started arguing and Smith cut her twice on the arm and once in the neck. The police report did not say what he used to stab her.

The victim went to another floor in the hotel but said Smith followed her. A security guard stepped in before police say Smith cut him on the thumb.

The police report did not say what he used to cut the security guard. Smith’s coworker was taken to a hospital where she is stable.

