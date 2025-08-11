Therapist discusses importance of post-traumatic mental health care after CDC active shooter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday led to a lockdown of a daycare on the edge of the campus, causing significant concern among parents.

The incident has also contributed to emotional stress among college students who are preparing to return to campus.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting, which has left the community in shock.

Jody Baumstein, a therapist with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer it was important to acknowledge the traumatic nature of the event and starting conversations to support those affected.

Baumstein said that even individuals not directly impacted by the shooting can experience fear, anxiety, or grief. She highlighted the importance of open-ended questions and listening to validate people’s feelings.

“We have a tendency to want to fix it because we’re uncomfortable with other people’s feelings,” Baumstein told Channel 2 Action News. “But it doesn’t make people feel better. It just makes them feel really alone and like you don’t get it.”

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is providing resources to help families cope with the aftermath of the incident.

A link to their Strong for Life program is available on the WSB-TV website.

As the investigation continues, mental health professionals urge the community to engage in supportive conversations and seek professional help if needed to navigate the emotional aftermath of the shooting.

