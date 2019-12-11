Sailor says car was stolen while he helped woman in car wreck

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A Navy sailor says he stopped to help a woman involved in a car crash, only to have his car stolen by brazen thieves.
It happened early Friday morning in DeKalb County, he told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.
"I'm not thinking about locking my car or anything like this happening on an accident scene. I'm thinking about going to go help," the sailor said.
