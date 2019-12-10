Young man with diminished mental capacity dropped off at hospital

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a young man dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Surveillance video showed a woman with the young man walking around the hospital on Dec. 4. However, they never checked in or registered with hospital staff.
Just before midnight, hospital staff found the young man alone outside the hospital. The woman was seen getting into a red minivan.
The young man had no identification and appeared malnourished.
We're learning new details about how the young man was found, on Channel 2 Action News starting 4 p.m.
Officials tried to communicate with him but he did not respond to verbal or written communication, and it appears as though he has a diminished mental capacity and may have Down syndrome.
The young man is being cared for at Grady Hospital and is in the custody of Georgia's Division of Family and Child Services.
Anyone with information is asked to call APD's Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
