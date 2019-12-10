Person shot, killed at house party in Gwinnett County, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police say they are actively investigating a homicide Tuesday morning.
According to authorities, officers were called to a home on Taylor Road near Doe Court in unincorporated Suwanee.
Witnesses said there was a house party Monday at the home, and at some point, a fight broke out and a person was shot.
Breaking : @GwinnettPd investigating homicide at home on Taylor Road between Lawrenceville and Suwanee. Tipsters say some was shot after a fight at a house party last night . Detectives arrived this morning and found body in one room . @wsbradio @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/jf6MqUEUfU— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) December 10, 2019
