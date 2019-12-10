  • Person shot, killed at house party in Gwinnett County, police say

    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police say they are actively investigating a homicide Tuesday morning. 

    According to authorities, officers were called to a home on Taylor Road near Doe Court in unincorporated Suwanee. 

    Witnesses said there was a house party Monday at the home, and at some point, a fight broke out and a person was shot. 

