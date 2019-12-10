Rain and falling temps: Cold front bringing showers across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - A cold front is moving through north Georgia, bringing isolated rain showers.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for winter weather alerts]
Here's what you need to know:
- Throughout the morning and early afternoon, rain chances increase for metro Atlanta.
- Expect falling afternoon temperatures.
- There's an opportunity for a wintry mix in the north Georgia mountains Tuesday night.
We're tracking the rain and if it will impact your neighborhood, all morning on Channel 2 Action News.
TRENDING STORIES
- Church pays off $10,000 in layaway accounts for Atlanta families in need
- Cobb special education teacher charged with cruelty to children
- Trucking company files for bankruptcy, leaving thousands without jobs
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}