  Rain and falling temps: Cold front bringing showers across metro Atlanta

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A cold front is moving through north Georgia, bringing isolated rain showers.

    Here's what you need to know:

    • Throughout the morning and early afternoon, rain chances increase for metro Atlanta.
    • Expect falling afternoon temperatures. 
    • There's an opportunity for a wintry mix in the north Georgia mountains Tuesday night.

