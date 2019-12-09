Cobb special education teacher charged with cruelty to children

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County special education teacher is accused of making a 5-year-old student sit in his own waste for about two hours to "prove a point" about using the restroom.
Kelly Lewis, who taught children with special needs at Frey Elementary School, is charged with one count of cruelty to children in the second degree stemming from an incident that occurred Nov. 21 at the Acworth school.
According to language in an arrest warrant obtained by Cobb County Schools Police Department, a 5-year-old special needs child defecated in his pants. The warrant alleges Lewis allowed the child to remain uncleaned for about two hours.
Witnesses told police that Lewis said she was "going to prove a point" about restroom habits by allowing the child to remain in his soiled clothing.
"Said child did suffer redness and irritation to his buttocks as well as mental pain as a result of the teachers actions," according to the arrest warrant.
Lewis, 56, of Acworth, was booked into the Cobb County Jail Dec. 4 and was released after posting a $5,720 bond.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the Cobb County School District for a statement.
This article was written by Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
