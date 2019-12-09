17-year-old arrested in deaths of 2 teens found in car on Thanksgiving Day

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - McDonough police say a 17-year-old is under arrest in the deaths of two teens found dead in a car on Thanksgiving Day morning.
Aljahon Joyner was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with murder for the deaths of Savannah Fulmer and Dahmir Robison.
Fulmer and Robison were found dead in a parked car in a cul-de-sac in the 1700 block of New Orleans Way in McDonough.
Fulmer and Robison had been dating for the last three years. Fulmer was a senior at Eagle's Landing High School and Robison was a recent graduate of Woodland High School.
Fulmer was pregnant at the time of the killing, according to officials.
Police believe the motive of the killing was drug-related robbery.
Police believe the motive of the killing was drug-related robbery.
