Trucking company filing for bankruptcy, cutting thousands of jobs

Thousands of people in the trucking industry are expected to lose their jobs, including drivers in metro Atlanta.
Celadon, an Indiana-based trucking company, is planning to declare bankruptcy later this week. At least 4,000 drivers would be out of work.
It would be the largest trucking bankruptcy on record and it comes on the heels of federal charges against two former Celadon executives in connection with an accounting scandal.
