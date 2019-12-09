Former star high school football player accused of killing mother, wife

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators said a man killed his wife and mother inside a Fayette County home and then called 911 to confess.
Johnny Edwards was one of the top football players in Georgia in 2003. Now he's in jail, charged with the murders of his wife and mother in their home over the weekend.
Investigators said Edwards called 911 Saturday afternoon. Deputies went to the home on Coventry Court in the High Grove subdivision. They said they found Edward's 57-year-old mother, Kathy, and 31-year-old, wife Venus Quanteh, dead inside.
We're learning about the moments right before the killings, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
