Teen indicted on murder charge in crash that killed brother

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County grand jury has indicted a teenager on murder and vehicular homicide charges stemming from a head-on crash that killed his brother.
The grand jury Thursday indicted DeQuario Tiyone Lovett on one count each of felony murder, theft by taking and driving without a license and two counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, Cobb County Superior Court records show.
Cobb police charged Lovett, who was 16 at the time, in connection with a three-car crash that killed his brother, 17-year-old DeAngelo T. Lovett of Austell. Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the driver and passenger were brothers.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not identify juveniles accused of committing crimes unless they are charged as adults.
Cobb police say the crash was reported around 9:37 p.m. July 23 on Mableton Parkway near Hunnicut Road. A black 2014 Nissan Altima reported stolen was spotted by police near Shenandoah Trail in Austell.
DeQuario Tiyone Lovett, who was allegedly driving the Altima, fled southbound on Mableton Parkway and officers discontinued the chase. The car continued southbound and moved into the northbound lane in an attempt to pass another vehicle traveling southbound, Cobb police said.
However, police say the Nissan crashed head-on into a gray Lexus RX350 that was traveling northbound. Another car, a black 2013 Infiniti M37, also collided with the Nissan.
DeAngelo Lovett, who was the front-seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Lexus, a 31-year-old man, was injured and treated at WellStar Cobb Hospital. Cobb police say the male 36-year-old driver of the Infiniti did not require medical attention.
DeQuario Tiyone Lovett was arrested and transported to the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center.
This article was written Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
