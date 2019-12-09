These are Atlanta's top dog names for 2019, according to new list

ATLANTA - In Atlanta, traditional monikers Bella and Max are still likely to be the most common at the dog park. But in 2019, there may have been a few more pups named "Nipsey," "Future" or "Kenya" breaking into the pack.
An annual list released by the dog-walking app Rover found that Atlantans once again drew dog-naming inspiration from the hip-hop world.
The data released this week found additional pop-culture-themed names to be rising in popularity nationwide, from "Lizzo" and "Cardi" to names inspired by "Game of Thrones" like "Arya."
"In the process, we uncover the trends and cultural moments that inspire us," the authors of the report wrote.
Atlantans also showed off their hometown pride with other trending names like "Cola" and "Peaches."
Here are the most popular dog names in Atlanta for both females and males, according to the report.
Female
- Bella
- Luna
- Lucy
- Daisy
- Lola
- Sadie
- Bailey
- Molly
- Coco
- Maggie
Male
- Max
- Charlie
- Cooper
- Buddy
- Bear
- Bentley
- Rocky
- Duke
- Milo
- Jack
Rover bases the list on a customer database of more than a million pet names.
This article was written by Courtney Kueppers, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
