Repairs at Grady hospital could take up to 3 months following flooding

ATLANTA - It could be two to three months before some patient wings at Grady Memorial Hospital are back to normal after a pipe broke over the weekend, officials said Monday.
The 24-inch water pipe burst Saturday afternoon, causing flooding on the sixth floor of the medical center. Repairs to the pipe are complete, but the hospital suffered water damage on three floors and electrical issues, Grady officials said in a statement.
We're working to learn more about the repairs and the impact to patients
Grady, considered a regional leader in trauma care, instituted a “total diversion” of emergency patients. That means paramedics are being asked to take patients with emergencies to other hospitals. The diversion is expected to be in place until at least Wednesday, the hospital said.
The hospital also plans to transfer 150 of its 700 patients to other medical centers; many of those transfers have already been completed.
Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report
