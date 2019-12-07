Grady Memorial redirecting patients to other hospitals after 6th floor floods

ATLANTA - Patients en route to Grady Memorial were redirected to other hospitals Saturday afternoon after a water pipe burst on the sixth floor.
In a statement, a hospital spokeswoman said the break caused flooding in some patient care areas of the facility.
“The source was immediately identified and crews are on site to address the issue,” Grady spokeswoman Denise Simpson said. “As a result of the split, several patient care rooms are now unusable and patients have been evacuated to other dedicated patient care locations in the hospital.”
Grady is also on “total diversion,” meaning paramedics are being asked to take patients with emergencies to other hospitals, she said.
“Patient safety is our number one priority so at this time we are limiting visitors in order to allow us to focus on fixing the water pipe issue and making affected patient rooms usable again,” Simpson said. “We are partnering with other hospitals in metro Atlanta and EMS to ensure patients in need of hospital care are transported to the appropriate facilities.”
Authorities do not know how long the pipe may take to repair.
