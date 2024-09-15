Police searching for clues months after teen found shot to death at Clarkston apartments

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Clarkston police are looking for any leads to arrest those responsible for shooting and killing an 18-year-old.

Around 9 p.m. on June 25, Clarkston officers were called to Silver Oaks Apartments on Brockett Road.

When they arrived, they found Jaherious “Jah” Montgomery,18, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clarkston Police Department is seeking the public’s help for any information and individuals who were present during the time of the shooting.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submitting a tip online, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

