Part of Briarcliff Rd. closed after trees bring down poles, power lines

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Part of a busy road in DeKalb County is closed after trees fell, bringing power lines down with them.
DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Captain Eric Jackson tells Channel 2 Action News that Briarcliff Road is shut down between Fisher Trail and Crestline Drive.
Two large trees fell and brought down poles and power lines just before 6 a.m. Thursday.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for a look at the traffic impacts, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Triple Team Traffic tweeted a photo of a traffic lights flashing in the area but they returned to normal shortly after.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Dekab Co.: Traffic lights Flashing: Clairmont Rd. at Briarcliff Rd. Proceed with Caution. Delays. https://t.co/RuPa64SzPC #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/hhy6UR4TWk— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 13, 2019
