  • Part of Briarcliff Rd. closed after trees bring down poles, power lines

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Part of a busy road in DeKalb County is closed after trees fell, bringing power lines down with them.

    DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Captain Eric Jackson tells Channel 2 Action News that Briarcliff Road is shut down between Fisher Trail and Crestline Drive. 

    Two large trees fell and brought down poles and power lines just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for a look at the traffic impacts, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    Triple Team Traffic tweeted a photo of a traffic lights flashing in the area but they returned to normal shortly after.

     

