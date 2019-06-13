  • Woman says brand new SUV exploded days after she bought it

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - An Athens woman says she could have been killed when her brand new SUV exploded just days after she bought it. 

    Kaitlyn Schaefer told Channel 2's Audrey Washington she and her friends were in Buckhead in her Hyudai Tuscon when she smelled smoke. They jumped out of the SUV and Schaefer called the dealership. They told her to get back in and press the SOS button. 

    Schaefer said when she did, the SUV exploded. 

    Washington reached out to get the automaker's side. 

    We're working to learn if others cars could be at risk for the same problem, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

