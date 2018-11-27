Man sought in arson at popular downtown Decatur coffee shop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two weeks after a fire damaged a popular downtown Decatur coffee shop, police have identified a suspect in the alleged arson.
Rickey Hodges Thomas, 28, is suspected of setting a fire that ripped through Java Monkey on Church Street and damaged two nearby restaurants, Fresh to Order and Noodle, Decatur police said.
Decatur fire crews got to the shop about 11:25 p.m. on Nov. 12 and saw flames “coming out of the front door,” deputy fire Chief Vera Morrison said at the time.
The business said on its Facebook page the day after the blaze that it plans to rebuild.
The origin and cause of the fire were still under investigation, Morrison told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday afternoon.
Thomas is described as approximately 5-foot-10 and 162 pounds.
Anyone who know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Decatur fire Capt. Kevin Rice, Arson Investigator at kevin.rice@decaturga.com or 678-553-6587. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-8477 and remain anonymous.
