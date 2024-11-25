Man dies at hospital after being shot multiple times in dispute with suspect in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after he was involved in a dispute with another man early Sunday morning, according to DeKalb County police.

Police say they responded to the 1400 block of Bouldercrest Road regarding a person shot call.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s’ with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Early on in the investigation, police learned the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect prior to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group