Lead pipes nonexistent in DeKalb County inventory, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials say after a federally-mandated audit of publicly-owned drinking water pipes, there are no lead pipes in the county’s inventory.

The inventory was completed and analyzed in compliance to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) and the State of Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s (EPD) guidelines.

“In accordance with the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) and the State of Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s (Georgia EPD) guidelines, the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management must identify all lead service lines within our water system,” according to the country.

Property owners were mailed letters that offered the following information, according to the county:

the material type for the drinking water pipes on their private is unknown.

because the material type is unknown, there is a possibility that the material type is lead.

lead in drinking water irreparably harms the health of children and adults and disproportionately impacts lower-income communities and communities of color.

Neighbors interested in knowing the material type for the drinking water pipes coming through their private pipes, the county is asking neighbors to complete a survey this voluntary survey.

