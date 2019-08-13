Large police presence outside Stephenson High School in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Happening now, there is a large police presence at Stephenson High School in DeKalb County.
NewsChopper 2 is flying over the scene, where the school is blocked off by officers.
DeKalb County Schools Police tells our partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution there was no student with a gun.
DeKalb Schools Police Chief Bradley Gober said a student told officials she saw another student get on a bus with a gun and get off.
Gober said officers are sweeping the school out of an abundance of caution. DeKalb County police said they are assisting.
Our reporter and photographer have arrived at the scene. We'll have LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Police still on scene but cars are now getting through on road near Stephenson high school. We're looking into what brought out the police @ItsInDeKalb for noon @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/AQ9hj56GW6— Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) August 13, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}