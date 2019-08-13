Another day of dangerous heat ahead for Tuesday

If you are hoping from a break in the heat Tuesday, sadly, you're out of luck.
Meteorologist Brian Monahan says highs hit 96 degrees Monday with heat index values in the 106-108 degree range across metro Atlanta.
You can expect similar conditions Tuesday, but some areas could see isolated showers and storms.
LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning: We're tracking how hot it will feel in your neighborhood plus what you need to do to keep yourself safe.
Some areas on the south side felt heat index values up to 110 degrees yesterday!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 13, 2019
Remember, this is the kind of heat that can cause heat exhaustion or even heat stroke with prolonged outdoor activity with no rest/breaks.
Be careful today!
