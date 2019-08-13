Robbers hold employees at gunpoint at popular pizza restaurant, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating an armed robbery at Fellini's Pizza in midtown Atlanta.
"One dude had his gun out and the other dude was talking to the manager, making her get the money," a witness told Channel 2's Audrey Washington.
According to the police incident report, last Monday night, one man walked inside the front door of the restaurant, another guy used the side door, both pointed guns at the employees and forced them to the floor.
"They put everybody on the ground, made them sit down one dude had his gun out and the other dude was talking to the manager, making her get the money," said employee Sam Burney.
Washington learned this was not the first armed robbery at the popular restaurant. Employees say they want more police patrols.
