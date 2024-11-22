Landscaper shot during robbery in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — A landscaper working in DeKalb County was shot and robbed Thursday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 5:16 p.m. Decatur police were called to the 1000 block of Clairemont Avenue regarding a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
According to investigators, a landscaping crew was working in the area when an unknown suspect(s) robbed them with a gun.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Criminals are using Google Maps to scout out their next victims. Here’s how to protect yourself
- 5 arrested after 9 dogs found dead inside South Fulton home
- Homeowners left with expensive decisions after insurance canceled out of nowhere
The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The victim’s age, identity and condition were not released.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group