Landscaper shot during robbery in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — A landscaper working in DeKalb County was shot and robbed Thursday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:16 p.m. Decatur police were called to the 1000 block of Clairemont Avenue regarding a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

According to investigators, a landscaping crew was working in the area when an unknown suspect(s) robbed them with a gun.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The victim’s age, identity and condition were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group