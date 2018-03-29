0 'I want my family back' Woman heartbroken over fatal stabbing of daughter, fiance

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The man accused of stabbing his 14-year-old niece and another man to death abused drugs and was angry at the people trying to help him, his sister said.

Kimberly Ward was getting ready for work Sunday morning in her Decatur apartment on West Trinity Place when she heard her brother Royce Stewart arguing with her fiancé over a car.

[READ: Vigil honors teen police say was fatally stabbed by uncle]

When she checked on what was happening, she says Stewart was holding a knife toward 35-year-old Manuel De Jesus Franco.

Stewart overpowered his sister and De Jesus Franco and stabbed the man before driving off with his sister's car.

When Ward went to check on her daughter, Shykia Ward-Reese, she had been stabbed to death in her bed, she said.

TRENDING STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.