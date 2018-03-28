Man shot, killed on busy DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have blocked off a busy road Wednesday afternoon for a homicide investigation.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that a man was shot and killed near Glenwood Road and Candler Road.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings at the scene said police tape has blocked the area.
Witnesses said a person got out of a truck and opened fire on the man and then drive off.
BREAKING: Dekalb Co. Police are on the scene of a homicide at the corner of Glenwood and Candler Road. pic.twitter.com/VweBi2BskG— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) March 28, 2018
