  • Man shot, killed on busy DeKalb County road

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have blocked off a busy road Wednesday afternoon for a homicide investigation. 

    DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that a man was shot and killed near Glenwood Road and Candler Road. 

    Channel 2's Christian Jennings at the scene said police tape has blocked the area.

    Witnesses said a person got out of a truck and opened fire on the man and then drive off. 

