DeKalb teacher faces murder charges in 2016 gang retaliation killings

DEKALB COUNTY, - A DeKalb County School District teacher was taken in handcuffs from his school Friday, charged with killing a brother and sister in a deadly 2016 Clayton County home invasion.
Michael De’Sean White, 26, is charged with four counts of murder, said Clayton County Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Ashanti Marbury said Tuesday.
Police said 11-year-old Tatiyana Coates and her brother, 15-year-old Daveon Coates, were shot to death Oct. 22, 2016, in a gang-retaliation killing that missed its target. Police have said the intended target was another 15-year-old, who lived in the home briefly after Daveon and Tatiyana’s mother took his family in.
The gun believed to have been used in the slayings was found in Tennessee.
White has been removed from DeKalb’s Toney Elementary School until an investigation is complete, district officials said. He has taught fifth grade at the school since August, and began with the district as a paraprofessional in March 2017.
