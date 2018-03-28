Vigil honors teen police say was fatally stabbed by uncle

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of people turned out Tuesday night to pay their respects for Shykia Ward-Reese, 14, who police say was killed by her uncle, Royce Stewart, 36, this past weekend.
Ward-Reese was stabbed to death inside her Decatur apartment on Sunday.
Ward-Reese's peers shared messages of hope and the legacy she leaves behind.
Police found Stewart after a manhunt in DeKalb County. Stewart already served five years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2004.
At a vigil Tuesday night to honor the Renfroe Middle School student, friends shared what Ward-Reese’s love for life and laugher meant to them.
