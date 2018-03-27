Woman, children escape armed home invasion in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a woman and two masked men with guns who forced their way into a home in Cobb County. A woman and two children were inside at the time.
Video surveillance showed the suspects ring the doorbell Sunday night at the home in the Vinings Estate community.
The homeowner’s girlfriend opened the door, and that’s when police said the group barged into the home.
How the victim and her children escaped, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
