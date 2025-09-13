Here’s how you can support the family of fallen DeKalb firefighter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Earlier week, DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant was killed in the line of duty while trying to rescue a colleague.
Fant, a 21-year veteran of the department, will be laid to rest next week with a service at Truist Park.
He is the first firefighter to die in the line of duty in the department’s history.
He leaves behind a wife, five children and one grandchild.
A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help support his loved ones. It has already raised more than $54,000.
On Wednesday, firefighters and police officers escorted Fant’s body from Fire Station 24 on Redan Road to the West Cobb Funeral Home in Marietta on Macland Road.
Fant loved “hunting, fishing, watching the Atlanta Braves, repairing cars, building and fixing houses, hanging out with friends, and gathering for bonfires with family.”
Earlier this week, his sister-in-law spoke to Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.
“He gave his life doing what he loved, but he loved his family so much,” said Paige Castillo.
