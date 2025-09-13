Here’s how you can support the family of fallen DeKalb firefighter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Earlier week, DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant was killed in the line of duty while trying to rescue a colleague.

Fant, a 21-year veteran of the department, will be laid to rest next week with a service at Truist Park.

He is the first firefighter to die in the line of duty in the department’s history.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He leaves behind a wife, five children and one grandchild.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help support his loved ones. It has already raised more than $54,000.

On Wednesday, firefighters and police officers escorted Fant’s body from Fire Station 24 on Redan Road to the West Cobb Funeral Home in Marietta on Macland Road.

RELATED STORIES:

Fant loved “hunting, fishing, watching the Atlanta Braves, repairing cars, building and fixing houses, hanging out with friends, and gathering for bonfires with family.”

Earlier this week, his sister-in-law spoke to Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

“He gave his life doing what he loved, but he loved his family so much,” said Paige Castillo.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group