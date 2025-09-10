Procession to escort fallen DeKalb firefighter to funeral home today

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire and Rescue will hold a procession on Wednesday morning to escort a fallen firefighter.

Preston Fant died on Monday while trying to save one of his fellow firefighters at a warehouse fire. He is the first firefighter to die in the line of duty in the department’s history.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, Fant’s body will be escorted from Fire Station 24 on Redan Road to the West Cobb Funeral Home in Marietta on Macland Road. The procession will start at 9 a.m.

Funeral plans have not been announced. Fant is survived by his wife and five children. A GoFundMe has been set up for his family.

We’ll have more on the legacy that Fant leaves behind, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group