Fallen DeKalb firefighter being laid to rest with service at Truist Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The community will pay their final respects to fallen DeKalb County firefighter Preston Fant, 53, next week.

Fant, a 21-year veteran of the department, died in the line of duty while trying to save a fellow firefighter during a warehouse fire last week.

His life will be honored in a memorial service at Truist Park on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m.

Starting at 1 p.m., there will be a viewing at the park.

After the service, there will be a graveside service at Kennesaw Memorial Park.

The father of five loved "hunting, fishing, watching the Atlanta Braves, repairing cars, building and fixing houses, hanging out with friends, and gathering for bonfires with family."

Earlier this week, his sister-in-law spoke to Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

“He gave his life doing what he loved, but he loved his family so much,” said Paige Castillo.

