‘His legacy is giving’: Fallen DeKalb County firefighter’s family speaks of his dedication

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The community is mourning the loss of DeKalb County firefighter Preston Fant, who died while attempting to save a colleague during a warehouse fire.

The family of the fallen firefighter is speaking for the first time.

Chopper 2 followed a procession honoring the 21-year DeKalb County firefighter after he lost his life.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna was live on the scene for Channel 2 Action News at 5:00. The family told Doudna that Preston was dedicated to helping others.

They say the 21-year master firefighter actually could have already retired, but he stayed with the department to help others.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s why he was at the warehouse fire that is still being investigated that cost him his life.

Flags flew overhead, as people lined the streets, honoring Fant’s life.

“He gave his life doing what he loved, but he loved his family so much,” said Paige Castillo.

0 of 20 Master Firefighter Preston Fant (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office) Procession for fallen DeKalb firefighter Metro Atlanta firefighters, officers and other first responders paid their respects to fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant. The procession went from Fire Station 24, where Fant served for 21 years, to the West Cobb Funeral Home where services will take place. Procession for fallen DeKalb firefighter Metro Atlanta firefighters, officers and other first responders paid their respects to fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant. The procession went from Fire Station 24, where Fant served for 21 years, to the West Cobb Funeral Home where services will take place. Procession for fallen DeKalb firefighter Metro Atlanta firefighters, officers and other first responders paid their respects to fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant. The procession went from Fire Station 24, where Fant served for 21 years, to the West Cobb Funeral Home where services will take place. Procession for fallen DeKalb firefighter Metro Atlanta firefighters, officers and other first responders paid their respects to fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant. The procession went from Fire Station 24, where Fant served for 21 years, to the West Cobb Funeral Home where services will take place. Procession for fallen DeKalb firefighter Metro Atlanta firefighters, officers and other first responders paid their respects to fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant. The procession went from Fire Station 24, where Fant served for 21 years, to the West Cobb Funeral Home where services will take place. Procession for fallen DeKalb firefighter Metro Atlanta firefighters, officers and other first responders paid their respects to fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant. The procession went from Fire Station 24, where Fant served for 21 years, to the West Cobb Funeral Home where services will take place. Procession for fallen DeKalb firefighter Metro Atlanta firefighters, officers and other first responders paid their respects to fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant. The procession went from Fire Station 24, where Fant served for 21 years, to the West Cobb Funeral Home where services will take place. Procession for fallen DeKalb firefighter Metro Atlanta firefighters, officers and other first responders paid their respects to fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant. The procession went from Fire Station 24, where Fant served for 21 years, to the West Cobb Funeral Home where services will take place. Procession for fallen DeKalb firefighter Metro Atlanta firefighters, officers and other first responders paid their respects to fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant. The procession went from Fire Station 24, where Fant served for 21 years, to the West Cobb Funeral Home where services will take place. Procession for fallen DeKalb firefighter Metro Atlanta firefighters, officers and other first responders paid their respects to fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant. The procession went from Fire Station 24, where Fant served for 21 years, to the West Cobb Funeral Home where services will take place. Procession for fallen DeKalb firefighter Metro Atlanta firefighters, officers and other first responders paid their respects to fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant. The procession went from Fire Station 24, where Fant served for 21 years, to the West Cobb Funeral Home where services will take place. Procession for fallen DeKalb firefighter Metro Atlanta firefighters, officers and other first responders paid their respects to fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant. The procession went from Fire Station 24, where Fant served for 21 years, to the West Cobb Funeral Home where services will take place. Procession for fallen DeKalb firefighter Metro Atlanta firefighters, officers and other first responders paid their respects to fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant. The procession went from Fire Station 24, where Fant served for 21 years, to the West Cobb Funeral Home where services will take place. Procession for fallen DeKalb firefighter Metro Atlanta firefighters, officers and other first responders paid their respects to fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant. The procession went from Fire Station 24, where Fant served for 21 years, to the West Cobb Funeral Home where services will take place. Procession for fallen DeKalb firefighter Metro Atlanta firefighters, officers and other first responders paid their respects to fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant. The procession went from Fire Station 24, where Fant served for 21 years, to the West Cobb Funeral Home where services will take place. Procession for fallen DeKalb firefighter Metro Atlanta firefighters, officers and other first responders paid their respects to fallen DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant. The procession went from Fire Station 24, where Fant served for 21 years, to the West Cobb Funeral Home where services will take place.

Castillo said she is heartbroken. She remembers first meeting Fant around 30 years ago, when he began to date her twin sister.

“We would call, and I would pretend I was her to see if we could trick him. And he always knew. He’d figure it out,” she said.

Preston married Castillo’s sister. In the decades that followed, he became a father of five and stuck around as a DeKalb County firefighter, even after he could have retired.

“He always talked about when the rookies came in, that he made sure they followed the rules. That you followed the rule as you did it by procedure, so everyone stayed safe,” Castillo said.

But on Monday, while firefighters were responding to a call at this warehouse, Dekalb County says Fant became trapped while trying to rescue a colleague.

“He was the one who made sure everyone was safe, and he’s the one who lost his life,” Castillo said.

On Wednesday, a community lined up to honor Fant’s life.

But for the family, they remember a man dedicated to helping others, whether on the job or at home.

“His legacy is giving., his legacy is being a really good human being, his legacy is standing up for others, taking care of others. ... And we love you with all of our hearts, and thank you,” Castillo said.

Doudna was told the funeral will be on Tuesday, but a time is still being finalized.

If you would like to help the family, there is a GoFundMe.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group