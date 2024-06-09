Have you seen her? Chamblee police looking for missing 15-year-old

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Chamblee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.
Officials say 15-year old Paige Gallivan is 5-foot-5 with brown hair and brown eyes.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
They say she was last seen just before 6 p.m. at the Skyland Trail adolescent campus located at 2830 Dresden Drive in Atlanta.
Anyone who has information of her whereabouts is asked to please call 770-986-5000.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 men dead from apparent murder-suicide involving car crash in DeKalb County
- Richmond Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms man shot into crowd with assault rifle early Saturday morning
- Former Jonesboro officer accused of deadly Atlanta hit-and-run was given days to turn himself in
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group