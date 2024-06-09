Have you seen her? Chamblee police looking for missing 15-year-old

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Chamblee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Officials say 15-year old Paige Gallivan is 5-foot-5 with brown hair and brown eyes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say she was last seen just before 6 p.m. at the Skyland Trail adolescent campus located at 2830 Dresden Drive in Atlanta.

Anyone who has information of her whereabouts is asked to please call 770-986-5000.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Video shows man toss drugs out of car during Gainesville police chase

©2024 Cox Media Group