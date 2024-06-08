2 men dead from apparent murder-suicide involving car crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After police were called to two crime scenes in DeKalb County where a man was found dead at each, detectives worked overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning to learn what happened.

According to new information provided by police, the incidents appear to be a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to a call of someone shot on Rainbow Drive around 7:21 p.m. on Friday, finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that a second man who had been involved drove away in a black sedan. Channel 2 Action News reported Friday that the sedan was then involved in a traffic crash on Candler Road.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found the driver of the sedan dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Overnight, new details in the two deaths emerged, with the DeKalb County Police Department saying that the first victim who died on Rainbow Drive was targeted by the other man.

DKPD told Channel 2 Action News on Saturday that the incident started as an argument between the two men, which became a shooting.

After the shooting occurred and the first man was killed, police said the second man drove off in his black car, eventually crashing on Candler Road and taking his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are now working to notify the families of the two men of their deaths, neither has been publicly identified. The incident remains under investigation.

