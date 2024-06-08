Richmond Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms man shot into crowd with assault rifle early Saturday morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Broad Street in downtown Augusta early Saturday morning after a man fired an assault rifle into a crowd.

Law enforcement officials said deputies responded to the area around 1:13 a.m. after reports came in of shots fired and at least one person down.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with an assault rifle, who they said had fired into a crowd, hitting an unknown number of victims.

Deputies at the scene returned fire, hitting the suspect.

According to officials, the man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was heading to the scene for further investigation.

The exact circumstances, and number of victims, for the incident are still unclear.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the GBI for more information and are waiting for their response.

