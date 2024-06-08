2 men dead in connected shootings in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating an incident that has left two people dead.
Investigators said they were called out to the 3000 block of Rainbow Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Friday for a call for a person shot.
When they got there, they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
A witness told police that another man drove away from the scene in a black sedan that crashed down the road at the intersection of Candler Road and Interstate 20.
Police said the driver of the car died from a gunshot wound as well.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene working to figure out what sparked the gunfire for LIVE reports on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
