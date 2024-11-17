GA Congressman honoring community members as ‘Unsung Heroes’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Congressman Hank Johnson is holding his sixth annual Unsung Heroes awards ceremony on Sunday.

Fifteen residents of Georgia’s fourth Congressional District will be honored for their positive contributions to the community.

Since 2019, Johnson has recognized nearly 100 people who go above and volunteer their time in DeKalb, Rockdale, and Newton counties.

The ceremony will be held Sunday from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

The honorees and categories of awards include:

Diamond of the District: Individuals, entities and/or organizations that serve the district through advocating on behalf of faith-based organizations, schools, municipalities or disadvantaged communities.

Rev. Dr. Billie Boyd-Cox: Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Conyers

Darlene E. Hotchkiss: Longtime advocate for public education in Rockdale County

Esther Maclin: Rockdale County Public Schools Executive Assistant

Pillar of Power: Individuals who have served in a seat of government, faith-based institutions, or corporate entities. A person that has utilized his/her authority for the betterment of others.

Rev. Dr. Eric Wendel Lee, Sr.: Senior pastor at Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers

Nancy Schulz: Former Newton County Commissioner

Coach Cleveland Stroud: Longtime Coach, Educator & City Councilman in Conyers

Community Cornerstone: Individuals who have served the district for five years or more, making a direct positive contribution in the lives of constituents.

Albert Murray: Former Georgia Board of Pardon and Paroles Board Member

Thomas Mitcham “Mitch” Stewart: Small businessowner in Conyers and Covington

Stanley Williams: Founding Director of the Rockdale County Juvenile Court’s Evening Reporting Center

Beacon of Light: Professionals, Advocates, and Servant leaders who shine brightly through their efforts with our youth, veterans, and/or seniors.

Erik Brown: U.S. Army veteran, American Legion Post 77 in Conyers

Marketa Killingbeck: Facilities Operation Manager DeKalb County

Tommy Plummer: Bailiff for Rockdale County Magistrate Court

Champion of the 4th: Advocates, Educators and/or Professionals who give of themselves to enhance the lives of others, while building up the district.

Garrett Crawford: U.S. Army Veteran, Youth Mentor in Rockdale & Newton counties

Thomas McCrea: U.S. Army Veteran, Advocate Fighting To Prevent Homelessness

Phontonia Walter: Special Education Teacher at Memorial Middle School in Conyers

