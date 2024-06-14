Dunwoody announces plans to increase property taxes by nearly 6%

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody announced Thursday that it plans to increase property taxes for 2024 by almost 6%.

According to officials, the city plans to increase the property taxes levied by 5.81%, compared to the rollback millage rate.

The board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed values of taxable properties in the county every year, and when the trend of prices shows an increase in fair market values, the county has to re-assess the properties.

Dunwoody officials said the tentatively adopted budget for the coming year will require a millage rate higher than the rollback, so they will be required by state law to hold public meetings for taxpayers to weigh in on the proposed tax changes.

While the tax itself will technically be going up, based on the value assessments, Dunwoody officials also released a separate statement to provide context which they said the state-required notice did not allow for.

“The City of Dunwoody is proposing to keep its millage rate the same at 3.040 mills for 2024,” the city said in a statement. “The tax rate for 2024 will also include a one-mill reduction for all homestead properties, lowering the effective rate to 2.040. The City will continue to freeze assessed values for those same properties. Combined, these exemptions mean that no homestead property will see a City tax bill increase this year.”

Meetings will be held at Dunwoody City Hall on Ashford Dunwoody Road at the following times:

June 26 at 6 p.m.

June 27 at 8 a.m.

July 8 at 6 p.m.

