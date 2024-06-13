City of Chamblee officials to hold public meetings amid DeKalb County tax assessment changes

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Chamblee city officials are holding public hearings about a change to property tax assessments and how it could impact tax rates for homeowners this year.

The city announced the first two public meetings would be held Thursday, one at 11:30 a.m. and one at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Broad Street.

A third hearing will be held June 26 at 6 p.m., after which the Chamblee City Council will vote to formally adopt the new millage rate.

According to the city, the council adopted a 2024 general fund budget of $33,516,029 in December, with an expected millage rate of 6.25 mills.

Officials said the millage rate has remained at 6.25 mills since 2020.

However, due to what the city said was an increase in DeKalb County’s reevaluation of real property tax assessments, the proposed millage rate of 6.25 mills for Chamblee residents would result in a nearly 8% tax increase over the rollback millage rate.

In their release on the public meetings, the City of Chamblee wrote that they were “maintain[ing the] millage rate for 2024, property assessments rise.”

“The proposed millage rate of 6.25 mills will result in an increase in property taxes by 7.87 percent over the rollback millage rate. For example, the proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $450,000 would be approximately $79.80, and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $1,400,000 is approximately $205.20,” the city said as an example.

Anyone who wants to appeal their real property tax assessments can do so with the county, online.

